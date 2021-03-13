The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 199.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,638 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Williams Companies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,845,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,121 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,133,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

WMB opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 221.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

