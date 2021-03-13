The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 3,793,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 76,365.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,712,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,642,000 after buying an additional 3,264,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,061,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,370 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

