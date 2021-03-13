Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

