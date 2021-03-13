Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Sells $118,560.00 in Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Director Michael John Stoney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $244,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TSBK stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 390.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,828 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,923,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,628 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

