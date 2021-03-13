Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Shares Down 1.4%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.46). 106,428 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 66,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.46).

The firm has a market cap of £99.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

