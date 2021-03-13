Tiptree Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Get Tiptree alerts:

TIPT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market cap of $195.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.60. Tiptree has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.