Titan Coin (TTN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded 88.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $149.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006356 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

