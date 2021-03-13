Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll Sells 318,528 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

