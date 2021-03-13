Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $71.42

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and traded as high as $73.32. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $71.87, with a volume of 1,222 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34.

About Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

