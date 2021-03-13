Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.03.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

