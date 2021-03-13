Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$28.00 at Tudor Pickering

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective increased by Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (up from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.18.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$26.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$6.73 and a 12 month high of C$27.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.30 per share, with a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,758,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$151,527,880.10. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.