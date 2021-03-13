Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 82.3% from the February 11th total of 166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOWTF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 142,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,145. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications structures in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, and Mexico. It engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

