TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Short Interest Update

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 84.3% from the February 11th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRAMF. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of TPCO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TPCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GRAMF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. 160,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41. TPCO has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

