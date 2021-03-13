Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 831% compared to the typical volume of 1,376 call options.

QFIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $31.49 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,975,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after acquiring an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,837,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,910,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

