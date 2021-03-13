Trainline’s (TNLIF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

