Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Treasury Wine Estates from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSRYY stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.14. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.29.

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

