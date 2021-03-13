Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 32.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth about $2,017,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 330.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 169,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

