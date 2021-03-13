Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites by 651.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,451 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.49 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPIC. UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.