Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 1,310 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,055.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,020.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,749.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

