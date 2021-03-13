Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 98.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. 168,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,871. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

