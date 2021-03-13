Trexquant Investment LP Has $858,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $227,092.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $104.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.69. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

