Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.02 Million in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.16. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In other news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

