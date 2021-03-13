Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.14 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 24,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,171,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

