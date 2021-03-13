Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.44. 3,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,941. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

