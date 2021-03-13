Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average of $113.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,824.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

