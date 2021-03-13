Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,201 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Yelp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 350,148 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,169,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $10,397,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of YELP opened at $41.87 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -246.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

