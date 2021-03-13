Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $68.91.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

