Trexquant Investment LP Sells 18,018 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,018 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SunPower by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after buying an additional 458,101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in SunPower by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.28. 94,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,324,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.08 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $57.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.