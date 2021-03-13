Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.53 and a 200 day moving average of $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.83.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

