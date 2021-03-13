Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,305 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 120.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

SMAR stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.36 and a beta of 1.52.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,862.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,266 shares of company stock valued at $22,235,886. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.