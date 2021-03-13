TriumphX 1-Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One TriumphX token can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $1.02 million worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.00 or 0.00461766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00062921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00053023 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00069855 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00084342 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $310.79 or 0.00516230 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012441 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io.

TriumphX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

