Truist Boosts HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Price Target to $88.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its price target lifted by Truist from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HCI Group stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.67. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HCI Group by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in HCI Group in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

