Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $921.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in DHT by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in DHT by 3.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in DHT by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $21,966,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

