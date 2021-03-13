TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Update

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TSRI stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. TSR has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $16.86 million, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Get TSR alerts:

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter.

In other TSR news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak acquired 5,758 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $35,699.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $35,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.