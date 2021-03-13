Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Cut by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,398,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,627 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 3.2% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $812,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404 over the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.03. 1,557,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day moving average of $324.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

