Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total transaction of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $369.03 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.06 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.94 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

