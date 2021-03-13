Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 18,220 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Chapman Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. 5,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,918. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

