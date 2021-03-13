Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,906. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $155.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.60.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.