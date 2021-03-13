Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Bill.com by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after acquiring an additional 45,238 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 98,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 357,705 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.18. 53,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,147. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion and a PE ratio of -298.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.94 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.31.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $3,387,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,801.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $1,419,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,508 shares of company stock worth $26,855,750. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

