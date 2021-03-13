Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $462,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 54,823 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,920,606.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 3,284 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $640,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,020 shares of company stock worth $2,948,018. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $196.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.01. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.11.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

