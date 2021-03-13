Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after purchasing an additional 159,092 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Graco by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 326,846 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Graco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,337,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after purchasing an additional 105,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Graco by 2,871.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,382,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graco by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,341,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.63. 6,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,192 shares of company stock worth $5,909,986. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

