Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $6,517,228. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $174.01. 18,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.29. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

