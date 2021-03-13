Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Cigna by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.44.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $242.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average is $197.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.