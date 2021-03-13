Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 488,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after buying an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 289.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 113.2% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,580. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.98. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,655 shares of company stock worth $4,440,624. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

