Twin Tree Management LP Buys 365,891 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 11,331.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,891 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after acquiring an additional 333,298 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

TAK traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 1,296,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,081. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

