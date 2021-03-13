Twin Tree Management LP Has $15.82 Million Position in iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,557 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 403.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 236,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,055,000 after acquiring an additional 189,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $249.81 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.66.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

