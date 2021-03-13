Twin Tree Management LP Has $3.12 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,363 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in The Toro were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Ossiam acquired a new position in The Toro in the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 16,100 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total value of $1,598,086.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,161 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,738 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.69. 551,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $873.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

