Twin Tree Management LP Has $8.61 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,059,000 after purchasing an additional 87,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,780,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.44. 665,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,023. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $100.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

