Twin Tree Management LP Invests $2.64 Million in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,678 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,263,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,951,000 after purchasing an additional 702,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,220,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,901,000 after buying an additional 1,172,172 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 67,812 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $3,499,099.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,992,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DT. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.76.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

