Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,555 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 92.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,494. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $59.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

